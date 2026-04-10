In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 81,538
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|9.15 PS PS