In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Passion Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Passion plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 80,328
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|71 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS