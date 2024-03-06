HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Hero Glamour

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Pulsar 180 vs Glamour Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Glamour
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 82,348
Mileage42.0 kmpl64.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc124.7 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi EngineAir cooled, 4 - stroke
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc124.7 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,01595,233
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,23582,348
RTO
9,5896,587
Insurance
9,1366,298
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9012,046

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamournull | Petrol | Manual82,348 - 86,348**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Glamour vs Raider

    Latest News

    The newly launched updated version of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes competing with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick
    6 Mar 2024
    A render of Bajaj Pulsar 400 made by Abin Design's. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/abin_designs_511)
    Bajaj Pulsar 400 may launch on May 3. Check details
    29 Mar 2024
    The upcoming Bajaj CNG motorcycle has been fast-tracked by a year and will now go on sale in the next quarter between April and June 2024
    Bajaj Auto fast-tracks plans to launch CNG motorcycle, to arrive in next quarter
    6 Mar 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is set for a comprehensive upgrade and will get new hardware, more tech and possibly new graphics as well
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launch confirmed on April 10
    2 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     