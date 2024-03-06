In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. Pulsar 180 vs Glamour Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Glamour Brand Bajaj Hero Price ₹ 1.07 Lakhs ₹ 82,348 Mileage 42.0 kmpl 64.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 178 cc 124.7 cc Power 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS