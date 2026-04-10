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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 180 vs Destini Prime

Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Hero Destini Prime

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Destini Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Destini prime
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 69,430
Mileage42.0 kmpl56 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc124.6 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm9.09 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹69,430*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L5 l
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Length
2035 mm1809 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1245 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg115 kg
Height
1115 mm1154 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm778 mm
Width
765 mm729 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi EngineAir Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 SpeedVariomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc124.6
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock AbsorberSingle Coil Spring Hydraulic type
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,01581,778
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,23569,430
RTO
9,5895,854
Insurance
9,1366,494
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9011,757

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