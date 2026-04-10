In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|200 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours