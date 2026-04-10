In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Enigma Ambier N8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Ambier N8 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Ambier n8
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Enigma
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|-
|200 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours