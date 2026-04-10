In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Glyde Plus engine makes power & torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Glyde Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Glyde plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 92,000
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|52 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|40 min