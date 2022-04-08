Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Max Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|-
|Engine Type
|4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine
|-
|Max Torque
|14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|85 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Displacement
|178.6 cc
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,35,015
|₹97,518
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,13,235
|₹93,386
|RTO
|₹9,589
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹9,136
|₹4,132
|Accessories Charges
|₹3,055
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,901
|₹2,096