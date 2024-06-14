HT Auto
In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, D15 engine makes power & torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs D15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 D15
BrandBajajBGauss
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range-115 km/charge
Mileage42.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity178 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine-
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm110 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Displacement
178.6 cc-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm175 mm
Length
2035 mm1868 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg107 kg
Height
1115 mm1200 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm765 mm
Width
765 mm977 mm
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction Bush-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V3.2 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,52,073
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,2351,46,191
RTO
9,5890
Insurance
9,1365,882
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9013,268

