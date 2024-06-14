In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, D15 engine makes power & torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs D15 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|D15
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BGauss
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|115 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.