In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or BGauss C12i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BGauss C12i Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. C12i has a range of up to 85-135 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs C12i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|C12i
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BGauss
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|85-135 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 15 Minutes