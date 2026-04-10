In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Benling India Aura choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Benling India Aura Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Benling India offers the Aura in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Aura has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Aura Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Aura
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Benling India
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.22 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours