In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs BattRE Electric IOT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Battre electric iot
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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