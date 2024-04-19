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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 180 vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage42.0 kmpl39.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc249 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Front Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Head Light
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Exhaust View
Tail Light
Right Side View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2035 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Height
1115 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Body Type
Sports BikesSports Bikes
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock AbsorberMonoshock with Nitrox
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic (37 mm)
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,62,310
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,2351,40,915
RTO
9,58911,603
Insurance
9,1369,792
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9013,488

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
The reintroduced Bajaj Pulsar 180 features updated LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled digital console.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 revived at 1.22 lakh, gets LED lights and Bluetooth console
10 Apr 2026
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
21 May 2024
The Pulsar 180 and Apache RTR 180 reflect two different approaches to the same 180cc commuter segment.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180: Specs, price and features compared
13 Apr 2026
The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 180 spotted at a dealership featuring updated styling and modern equipment.
Updated Bajaj Pulsar 180 spotted at a dealership
31 Mar 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was first introduced in 2021 but was pulled off the shelves due to low demand. It made a comeback in mid-2024 but has been discontinued once again within seven months of launch
Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued in India again, seven months after last update
4 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

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Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
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6 Nov 2021
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Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
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