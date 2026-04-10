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Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Bajaj Pulsar N160

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Bajaj Pulsar N160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar N160 engine makes power & torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Pulsar N160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Pulsar n160
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.16 Lakhs
Mileage42.0 kmpl59.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc164.82 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm16 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Engine
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2035 mm1989 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1358 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg147 kg
Height
1115 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
765 mm743 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm16 PS @ 8750 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, FI
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc164.82 cc
Emission Type
bs6-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock AbsorberNitrox Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic Forks (37 mm)
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,38,450
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,2351,16,142
RTO
9,58910,021
Insurance
9,13612,287
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9012,975

Pulsar N160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar 150
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS200

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