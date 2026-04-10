In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Bajaj Pulsar N160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar N160 engine makes power & torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Pulsar N160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Pulsar n160
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|59.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|164.82 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|16 PS PS