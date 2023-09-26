In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Pulsar n150 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|48.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|149.68 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|14.5 PS PS