In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Pulsar 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Pulsar 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 85,677
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|51.46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|124.4 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|11.8 PS PS