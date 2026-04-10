In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 74,016
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|59.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|124.4 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|10.9 PS PS