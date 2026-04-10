In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|47.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|160 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|15 PS PS