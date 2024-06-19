In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS