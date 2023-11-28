In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 47.92 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less