In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS