In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS