In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS