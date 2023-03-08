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Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Fascino 125
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 77,200
Mileage47.5 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc125 cc
Power14 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm145 mm
Length
2055 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg98 kg
Height
1060 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm780 mm
Width
765 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
705 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc125 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional forkUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic Fork
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,09889,391
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,14477,200
RTO
8,9426,176
Insurance
7,0126,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6021,921

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar 125
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
8 Mar 2023
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
19 Jun 2024
The Yamaha Fascino 125 will retain the same design but will get an updated engine that gets an onboard diagnostics system
OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked
16 Feb 2023
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 now gets an LED headlamp and LED indicators to improve visibility
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh
24 Dec 2025
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
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Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
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