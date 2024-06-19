In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|9.78 PS PS