In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS