Compare BikesPulsar 150 vs SXL 125

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Vespa SXL 125

Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Neon BS6
₹85,408*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,4371,33,478
Ex-Showroom Price
98,0671,17,173
RTO
7,8459,373
Insurance
6,5256,932
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4162,868
In pics: Bajaj Pulsar P150 in first ride review

