In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS