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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 150 vs NTORQ 125

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Ntorq 125
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 82,500
Mileage47.5 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc124.8 cc
Power14 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L5.8 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Length
2055 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg111 kg
Height
1060 mm1164 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm770 mm
Width
765 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph-
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc124.8 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional forkCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Riding Modes
NoStreet,Sport
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
.-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,09897,834
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,14482,500
RTO
8,9429,153
Insurance
7,0126,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6022,102

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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