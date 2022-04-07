|Max Power
|14 PS @ 8500 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|140 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|149.5 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Yes
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,12,437
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹98,067
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹7,845
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹6,525
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,416
|₹2,166