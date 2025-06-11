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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 150 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage47.5 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc197.75 cc
Power14 PS PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Length
2055 mm2050 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg152 kg
Height
1060 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm800 mm
Width
765 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc197.75 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI EngineSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional forkMono Tube - Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Features
Riding Modes
NoRain,Sports,Urban
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.-
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED With AHO
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,0981,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,1441,46,820
RTO
8,94211,745
Insurance
7,01211,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6023,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar 125
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Apache RTR 160
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Raider

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