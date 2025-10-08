In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Gixxer SF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Gixxer sf
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|13.6 PS PS