In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|13.6 PS PS