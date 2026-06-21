In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS