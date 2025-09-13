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Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Avenis
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 83,793
Mileage47.5 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc124 cc
Power14 PS PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Front Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
2055 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg106 kg
Height
1060 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm780 mm
Width
765 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
705 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
149.5 cc124.3 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional forkSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,0981,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,14483,793
RTO
8,9429,503
Insurance
7,0126,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6022,152

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
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Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
6 Aug 2025
Suzuki has added a new Pearl Glacier White/Metallic Oort Gray colour to the Avenis Special Edition.
Suzuki Avenis Special Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option
22 Apr 2026
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
19 Jun 2024
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 now gets an LED headlamp and LED indicators to improve visibility
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh
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2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
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