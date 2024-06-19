In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|20.21 PS