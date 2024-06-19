In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|38.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|346 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS