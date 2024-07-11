In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Pulsar 150 vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Rv400
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes