In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge.
Pulsar 150 vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Bajaj
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 79,699
|Range
|-
|85-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours