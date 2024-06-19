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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 150 vs Finesse [2021-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. Finesse [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Pulsar 150 vs Finesse [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Finesse [2021-2024]
BrandBajajPrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 99,999
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage47.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.44 kWh
Engine Capacity149.5 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Finesse [2021-2024]
Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024]
STD
₹99,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2055 mm-
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Kerb Weight
148 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Saddle Height
785 mm-
Width
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3.0-10 Rear :-3.0-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminum alloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
705 km110 km
Max Speed
115 kmph60 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm1000 W
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
149.5 cc-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional fork-
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with Canister-
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
.LCD Digital screen
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA1.44 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,09899,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,14499,999
RTO
8,9420
Insurance
7,0120
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6022,149

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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