In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
Pulsar 150 vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|S1 x [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|95-193 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes