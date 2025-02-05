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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 150 vs S1 Pro [2023-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge.
Pulsar 150 vs S1 Pro [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 S1 pro [2023-2025]
BrandBajajOla Electric
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Range-195 km/charge
Mileage47.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4 kWh
Engine Capacity149.5 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 18 Minutes

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
2055 mm1859 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1359 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg125 kg
Height
1060 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm805 mm
Width
765 mm712 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm12 inch
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy Wheel
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km197 km
Max Speed
115 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm10.8 kW
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveMid Drive IPM
Displacement
149.5 cc-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional forkMono shock
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTwin telescopic
Features
Riding Modes
NoHyper, Sport, Normal & Eco
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.7 inch Touch Screen
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,0981,65,681
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,1441,59,999
RTO
8,9420
Insurance
7,0125,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6023,561

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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