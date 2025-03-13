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Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Ola Electric S1 Air

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, S1 Air engine makes power & torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Pulsar 150 vs S1 Air Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 S1 air
BrandBajajOla Electric
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 89,999
Range-151 km/charge
Mileage47.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity149.5 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2055 mm1859 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1359 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg99 kg
Height
1060 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm792 mm
Width
765 mm712 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km151 km
Max Speed
115 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm8500 W
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional forkTwin Suspension
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic Fork
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,09894,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,14489,999
RTO
8,9420
Insurance
7,0124,072
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6022,021
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ola Electric is offering discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,750 on its electric scooters.
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Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air get this special offer till 15th April. Check details
10 Apr 2024
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
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The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 now gets an LED headlamp and LED indicators to improve visibility
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh
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Scooters from Ola Electric continue to get a price cut.
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