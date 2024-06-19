In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
Pulsar 150 vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Hawk
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|70-170 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-