In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. M2GO offers the Civitas [2019-2024] in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. Civitas [2019-2024] has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Pulsar 150 vs Civitas [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Civitas [2019-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|M2GO
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-