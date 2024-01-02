Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar 150 vs RC 125

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs KTM RC 125

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet Multi-Disc
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,1472,07,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,4191,80,538
RTO
8,83314,773
Insurance
6,8958,219
Accessories Charges
04,044
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7114,461

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    File photo: A charging handle recharges a Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle (EV) parked at an EV charging station inside a parking garage owned by the City of Baltimore in Maryland.
    Not every EV in US qualifies for discounts now as new tax credit rule kick in
    2 Jan 2024
    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    File photo of Bajaj Pulsar N150.
    Bajaj Auto reports 16% rise in December sales to 3,26,806 units
    1 Jan 2024
    Aprilia RS 457 is priced higher than the KTM RC 390 but it also comes with a more powerful engine.
    Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Which one should you buy?
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     