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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 150 vs W175

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 w175
BrandBajajKawasaki
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage47.5 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc177 cc
Power14 PS PS13 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Suspension View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2055 mm2005 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg135 kg
Height
1060 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm790 mm
Width
765 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km480 km
Max Speed
115 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc177 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI EngineAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet Multiplate
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional fork"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with Canister30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA12V 6Ah
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,0981,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,1441,13,000
RTO
8,9429,040
Insurance
7,01210,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6022,850

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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