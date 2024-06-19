In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power & torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge.
Pulsar 150 vs KM 3000 Mark 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Km 3000 mark 2
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|178-201 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours (100%)