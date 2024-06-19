In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Xblade
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS