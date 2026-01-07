In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Shine
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 80,852
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|10.74 PS PS