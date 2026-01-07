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Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Shine
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 80,852
Mileage47.5 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc123.94 cc
Power14 PS PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L10.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm162 mm
Length
2055 mm2046 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg114 kg
Height
1060 mm1116 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm791 mm
Width
765 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km577.5 Km
Max Speed
115 kmph90 Kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc123.94 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet Multiplate
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional forkHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA12V, 4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,09894,164
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,14480,852
RTO
8,9426,968
Insurance
7,0126,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6022,023
Expert Rating
-

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Shine Comparison with other bikes

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