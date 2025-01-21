In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Livo
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|8.79 PS PS