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Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Honda Hornet 2.0

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Hornet 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Hornet 2.0
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Mileage47.5 kmpl57.35 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc184.4 cc
Power14 PS PS16.99 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm167 mm
Length
2055 mm2034 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1355 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg142 kg
Height
1060 mm1064 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm790 mm
Width
765 mm783 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph130 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc184.4 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional forkMonoshock
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterUpside down Fork (USD)
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,0981,67,751
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,1441,45,021
RTO
8,94211,601
Insurance
7,01211,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6023,605

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
19 Jun 2024
Honda Hornet 2.0 will be available at Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across the country.
2025 Honda Hornet 2.0: Here are the updated motorcycle's key highlights
22 Feb 2025
Honda Hornet 2.0 will be sold through Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.
Honda Hornet 2.0 achieves OBD-2B compliance, launched at 1.57 lakh
19 Feb 2025
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 now gets an LED headlamp and LED indicators to improve visibility
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh
24 Dec 2025
The Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB200X will now be available via BigWing showrooms instead of the standard Honda Two-Wheeler outlets
Honda Hornet 2.0 & CB200X now available at premium BigWing dealerships
4 Jul 2024
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
9 Apr 2024
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