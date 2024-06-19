In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Hornet 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Hornet 2.0
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|57.35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|184.4 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|16.99 PS PS