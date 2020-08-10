Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Neon BS6
₹85,408*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,43787,852
Ex-Showroom Price
98,06775,347
RTO
7,8456,528
Insurance
6,5255,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4161,888

