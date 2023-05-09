In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|7.84 PS PS